EDITORIAL: Modernised state procurement in the offing

But the road is long, with many a winding turn

30 May 2023 - 05:00 Linda Ensor

It has taken a long time to bring to fruition but the draft Public Procurement Bill recently approved by the cabinet proposes to introduce a more flexible, strategic and differentiated system of procurement than the one-size-fits-all one that prevails at present.

However, the approval is not the end of the road. The bill is still in draft form as the state law advisers have to certify it and make the technical changes wanted by the cabinet. And then the bill only proposes a framework for procurement with many critical issues still to be determined by the finance minister in regulations...

