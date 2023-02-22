Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Wednesday, February 22 2023
The Western Cape government, its education MEC David Maynier and police in the province are to be lauded for their approach to dealing with taxi industry goons who have stopped schoolchildren from getting to class.
Recently, taxi operators forcibly held back children from Khayelitsha and neighbouring areas from taking school transport paid for by the Western Cape education department. They have gone so far as to threaten to “offload” children already bound for school. This affected an average of more than 4,000 children a day last week.
A good rule for life is to leave other people’s children alone. In this affair, the taxi operators risk public anger and its consequences, and the police have had to move in. Some taxi operators have offered insincere and mealy-mouthed denunciations of their colleagues’ behaviour, but it is the department’s approach that has helped to manage this crisis.
The Western Cape education department has refused to meet with any taxi operators until they stop bullying children trying to get to school. The tendrils of organised crime syndicates and gangsterism are being felt in ever more areas of national life, and the MEC’s stance is not only apparently effective but also courageous.
The reason taxi thugs want to try to bully and intimidate their way around a rigorous tender process in which tax, operating licences and roadworthy compliance checks are carried out, can only be left to our imagination. Whatever the cause of their reticence, however, they have behaved reprehensibly and deserve no more than the short shrift they have received from the provincial government.
EDITORIAL: Hold the line, Mr Maynier
Taxi thugs should leave schoolchildren alone and get their tax affairs in order
