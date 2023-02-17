Q&A: More automation on the cards at Naked Insurance

Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
EFF claims Mapisa-Nqakula acted unconstitutionally when she ordered police to remove rowdy MPs from the chamber during Ramaphosa’s Sona
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to co-founder Alex Thomson about the company’s plans for growth and what it takes to raise capital in the current environment
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
AfDB head says Harare has to restructure its debt
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Naked, the SA-based insurance technology (insurtech) platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer cover for cars, homes and other valuables, has raised $17m (about R307m) in a third round of funding.
Co-founded by actuaries Alex Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, Naked uses AI and automation that enables customers to do all of their insurance business online — including claims management — a far cry from traditional phone and form-based businesses...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ON THE SPOT
Q&A: More automation on the cards at Naked Insurance
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to co-founder Alex Thomson about the company’s plans for growth and what it takes to raise capital in the current environment
Naked, the SA-based insurance technology (insurtech) platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer cover for cars, homes and other valuables, has raised $17m (about R307m) in a third round of funding.
Co-founded by actuaries Alex Thomson, Sumarie Greybe and Ernest North, Naked uses AI and automation that enables customers to do all of their insurance business online — including claims management — a far cry from traditional phone and form-based businesses...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.