Thursday, November 10 2022
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Control of Congress remains unclear as key races in both chambers too close to call in US midterm elections
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Dipo Faloyin’s book is a wonderful railing against African stereotypes
In 2016, voters in three metropolitan cities — including Johannesburg — ejected the ANC from running their affairs as the quality of their public services and infrastructure continued to deteriorate rapidly.
By November 2021, through opportunistic elite pacts with minority parties, the ANC was back in the mayoral seat and running Johannesburg’s affairs. Three successive mayors — the late Geoff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane — were back wearing mayoral chains, not because Johannesburg’s residents wanted them to, but because of an agreement the ANC struck with minority parties...
EDITORIAL: How to stop the coalitions’ political circus
Perhaps it’s time to seek a fresh mandate from residents to govern
