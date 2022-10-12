×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Myopic unions pull SA further into the abyss with Transnet strike

Satawu and Untu should rather push for policy shifts that will create and protect jobs

12 October 2022 - 05:10

The economy is once again caught up in a hostage drama. Thousands of rail, ports and pipeline workers began an open-ended strike at Transnet last week, immediately paralysing the country’s supply chain infrastructure and forcing the state-owned company to declare force majeure.

To be sure, we sympathise with the constitutionally enshrined rights of union members led by the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Association Union (Untu) to walk out of their jobs in support of higher pay.  ..

