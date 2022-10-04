S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Load-shedding in UK will have gentler feel as it will be caused by ANC’s friend Vladimir Putin
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
Tickets for the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place from May 4 to 7 2023, are on sale.
On the face of it, the decision by Prosus to cancel a R84bn deal to buy Indian payment firm BillDesk looks like a setback for the company seeking to wean itself off the Tencent addiction. Except it is turning into a blessing in disguise.
Prosus, Naspers’s global internet arm with primary listing in Amsterdam, issued a brief statement on Monday advising shareholders the transaction has been terminated because certain conditions were not met by the end of September — the deadline for the deal concluded under the terms agreed by both parties. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Failed deal a blessing in disguise for Prosus
Cancellation of BillDesk transaction puts more cash in Van Dijk’s hands to continue share buyback scheme
On the face of it, the decision by Prosus to cancel a R84bn deal to buy Indian payment firm BillDesk looks like a setback for the company seeking to wean itself off the Tencent addiction. Except it is turning into a blessing in disguise.
Prosus, Naspers’s global internet arm with primary listing in Amsterdam, issued a brief statement on Monday advising shareholders the transaction has been terminated because certain conditions were not met by the end of September — the deadline for the deal concluded under the terms agreed by both parties. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.