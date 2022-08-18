×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Election polls come with health warning

They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens

18 August 2022 - 05:05

With the next general election looming, every poll and projection is likely to be scrutinised closely, however reliable or otherwise the numbers might prove to be by the time SA votes in 2024.

It’s no surprise then that a poll by market research firm Ipsos on Monday showing the ANC’s  share of the vote at just 42% has caused more than a bit of a stir, more so because it came after a report in Rapport at the weekend about polls showing the governing party at just 38%...

