One of the most important positives from Operation Vulindlela is that it has provided a sense of momentum for a reform process that had long been stalled. The joint presidency-Treasury unit, formed in late 2020 to “unblock” key structural reforms the government had long promised to boost economic growth, released a quarterly report on Friday that showed encouraging, albeit slow, progress.
Vulindlela focuses on five objectives in electricity, communications, water, freight transport and visas, and a 26-item list of related reforms. It now boasts it has completed nine of these and is on track with a further 11. The rest are “facing challenges”, as they say in the government, or not happening at all...
EDITORIAL: Operation Vulindlela is making progress, but at glacial pace
None of the interventions addresses the dysfunction that makes an initiative like this necessary in the first place
