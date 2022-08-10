×

EDITORIAL: Operation Vulindlela is making progress, but at glacial pace

None of the interventions addresses the dysfunction that makes an initiative like this necessary in the first place

10 August 2022 - 05:02

One of the most important positives from Operation Vulindlela is that it has provided a sense of momentum for a reform process that had long been stalled. The joint presidency-Treasury unit, formed in late 2020 to “unblock” key structural reforms the government had long promised to boost economic growth, released a quarterly report on Friday that showed encouraging, albeit slow, progress.

Vulindlela focuses on five objectives in electricity, communications, water, freight transport and visas, and a 26-item list of related reforms. It now boasts it has completed nine of these and is on track with a further 11. The rest are “facing challenges”, as they say in the government, or not happening at all...

