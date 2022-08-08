EDITORIAL: Strained power transmission network sure to cause sparks

Markets remain concerned about the prospect of recession in the US and geopolitical risks with China
SA will start running out of time to solve the looming problem by the time sufficient generation capacity comes on grid
Soldiers may only be deployed once ordered by Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament first
Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were interviewed for the position of premier on Saturday
Companies will do what they can to increase market share in what is considered to still be a largely untapped market
Potentially disastrous effects of free inflow of dumped chicken leave small farmers at risk
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cairo-mediated truce comes after three days of violence which left at least 43 people dead
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
Comprehensive report shows one in eight people had lingering symptoms
Perhaps the greatest weakness of the energy crisis response announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa is the way in which the proposed interventions focus almost single-mindedly on increasing generation capacity, while ignoring the equally urgent need to expand the power transmission network.
The country’s immediate need is for about 6GW of new generation, which can be accommodated within the existing transmission network. But this capacity will run out before long and SA will continue to limp from one energy crisis to the next if the investment and expansion of new generation capacity does not go hand-in-hand with similar growth in transmission capacity...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Strained power transmission network sure to cause sparks
SA will start running out of time to solve the looming problem by the time sufficient generation capacity comes on grid
Perhaps the greatest weakness of the energy crisis response announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa is the way in which the proposed interventions focus almost single-mindedly on increasing generation capacity, while ignoring the equally urgent need to expand the power transmission network.
The country’s immediate need is for about 6GW of new generation, which can be accommodated within the existing transmission network. But this capacity will run out before long and SA will continue to limp from one energy crisis to the next if the investment and expansion of new generation capacity does not go hand-in-hand with similar growth in transmission capacity...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.