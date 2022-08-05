EDITORIAL: Retirement reform takes a big step forward

US employment data is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 250,000 jobs in July
Friday, August 5 2022
It has been a long journey of about a decade but finally the process of retirement reform has resulted in draft legislation containing far-reaching proposals which the Treasury plans to have on the statute books by March 1 2023.
The proposals are based on a discussion document published by the Treasury last December so stakeholders were forewarned about the direction it wanted to follow, but having a draft bill with specific wording gives stakeholders something concrete to work on. The devil, after all, is often in the detail...
