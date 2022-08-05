×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Retirement reform takes a big step forward

Treasury plans to have the legislation containing far-reaching proposals on the statute books by March 2023

05 August 2022 - 05:00

It has been a long journey of about a decade but finally the process of retirement reform has resulted in draft legislation containing far-reaching proposals which the Treasury plans to have on the statute books by March 1 2023.

The proposals are based on a discussion document published by the Treasury last December so stakeholders were forewarned about the direction it wanted to follow, but having a draft bill with specific wording gives stakeholders something concrete to work on. The devil, after all, is often in the detail...

