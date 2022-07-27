×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must make promising power plan happen

Lack of deadlines and responsibilities weakens plan to tackle the energy crisis

27 July 2022 - 05:00

The energy action plan, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has at last unveiled, has been widely praised and welcomed, so it may be churlish to point out how many of its ingredients have been on the table for some time now.

If they sound familiar that is a good thing, to the extent that it reflects that the president has listened to the calls from business and energy experts — and Eskom itself — and incorporated their proposals into his plan. The risk is that this is by no means the first plan, nor is the national energy crisis committee he plans to appoint the first such committee. The crucial missing ingredient is, therefore, a clear plan of who will implement it and by when. “A clear execution plan, set against hard deadlines and accountability for delivery,” in the words of Business Unity SA...

