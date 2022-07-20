×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: MTN overture tests regulators’ ideological stance

Authorities should adopt an open-minded approach given the dominance of MTN and Vodacom

20 July 2022 - 05:05

Almost immediately after MTN put out a statement last week that it had approached smaller rival Telkom about a potential tie-up, the main question was whether the deal — estimated to top R30bn — would get regulatory approval. 

Depending on who one speaks to, the Competition Commission, which feeds the Competition Tribunal information about the market and shares its recommendations on any takeover, could either block the deal outright or impose such heavy conditions that its commercial merits would be undermined. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.