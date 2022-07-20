Demand for bullion is restrained amid prospects of aggressive monetary policies and rising US bond yields
Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The bank expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 28% in its half year to end-June
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
US House speaker plans to visit the self-governed island during regional tour, says FT report
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
Denmark continues to dominate the dining awards, with Copenhagen’s Geranium at No. 1 and SA's Fyn making it's first appearance in the Top 50 list at No. 37
Almost immediately after MTN put out a statement last week that it had approached smaller rival Telkom about a potential tie-up, the main question was whether the deal — estimated to top R30bn — would get regulatory approval.
Depending on who one speaks to, the Competition Commission, which feeds the Competition Tribunal information about the market and shares its recommendations on any takeover, could either block the deal outright or impose such heavy conditions that its commercial merits would be undermined. ..
EDITORIAL: MTN overture tests regulators’ ideological stance
