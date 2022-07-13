EDITORIAL: A debate on vaccine mandates is one SA needs to have

Asian stocks took back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar
Electricity issue requires clear and decisive leadership, and a willingness to do things differently, writes Geordin Hill-Lewis
Parliament’s home affairs committee has dealt with most of the contentious issues
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Extension could allow for the saving 250 permanent and 4,300 seasonal jobs that are on the line
Further upward pressure on production costs could kick in if the Reserve Bank hikes interest rates quicker than expected
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fled to the capital city of Male, bringing an end to two decades of Rajapaksa clan rule
Jacques Nienaber makes 11 changes to team to meet Wales in Cape Town
The study of global warming through sound has boomed in recent years
The brief battle between trade union and employer over the vaccine mandate at Standard Bank serves as a sad reminder of the opportunity SA has lost to make its vaccine drive the success it should have been.
The banking union Sasbo launched protest action after Standard Bank dismissed more than 40 employees for failing to meet the April 4 deadline to comply with its requirement that all employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or show evidence of frequent negative tests. The bank was quick to respond with a decision to withdraw the requirement altogether...
