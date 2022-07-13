×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: A debate on vaccine mandates is one SA needs to have

The country lost the opportunity to make its vaccine drive the success it should have been

13 July 2022 - 05:23

The brief battle between trade union and employer over the vaccine mandate at Standard Bank serves as a sad reminder of the opportunity SA has lost to make its vaccine drive the success it should have been.

The banking union Sasbo launched protest action after Standard Bank dismissed more than 40 employees for failing to meet the April 4 deadline to comply with its requirement that all employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or show evidence of frequent negative tests. The bank was quick to respond with a decision to withdraw the requirement altogether...

