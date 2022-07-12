US dollar stifles demand for bullion
Quarterly statistics show the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime
Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Miner says investment in 10MW of emergency power generation has paid off
Elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, as well as persistent electricity supply disruptions given as reasons for downward GDP revisions
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Primatologist Barbie unveiled as part of toymaker’s Inspiring Women Series
Senegalese superstar, who won the last award in 2019, favoured to win again
A ‘learning journey’ was a positive first step in creating substantive changes to local food systems
The tavern shootings in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg, which killed about 19 people at the weekend, may be isolated and unrelated incidents the cause of which is as yet unknown but they are ominous nonetheless for a number of reasons.
They raise the spectre of a growing tendency of lawlessness which is given free rein by the country’s inadequate crime intelligence and policing which have been highlighted again and again. The quarterly police statistics are evidence that the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime and the activities of organised crime syndicates who have access to a vast pool of unlicensed firearms...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Tavern shootings a clarion call for better policing
Quarterly statistics show the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime
The tavern shootings in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg, which killed about 19 people at the weekend, may be isolated and unrelated incidents the cause of which is as yet unknown but they are ominous nonetheless for a number of reasons.
They raise the spectre of a growing tendency of lawlessness which is given free rein by the country’s inadequate crime intelligence and policing which have been highlighted again and again. The quarterly police statistics are evidence that the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime and the activities of organised crime syndicates who have access to a vast pool of unlicensed firearms...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.