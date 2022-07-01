EDITORIAL: Reproductive rights in SA streets ahead of other countries
The comparison between SA’s legal dispensation on abortion and that which the US Supreme Court has inaugurated through its recent decision to overturn the historic Roe vs Wade judgment could not be more stark.
The judgment abolished the 50-year-old federal right to abortion. It devolved lawmaking on the issue to individual states, many of which, under Republican Party control, have already banned abortion, or plan to ban it, even when the pregnancy is the result of incest or rape. ..
