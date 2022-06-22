Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Zondo’s report stands or falls on the rigour of its proposals His recommendations are of such gravity that a delay in favour of quality is the lesser of two evils

Chief justice Raymond Zondo is not known for being prompt. Thorough to a fault? Perhaps even bogged down by minutiae? Yes. But swift? Not quite. It is for this reason that it comes as little surprise he is now a week late in handing President Cyril Ramaphosa the final state capture inquiry report.

That Zondo has been consistently tardy in his submissions is more problematic now that he is the country’s most senior judge. The chief justice missed a deadline in a high court order. He plans to seek condonation but had yet to do so by close of business on Tuesday...