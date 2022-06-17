×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: The energy crisis is a climate catastrophe

At a time when the world should be pursuing radical reform in the energy sector, exactly the opposite is happening

17 June 2022 - 05:05
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

The global energy crisis has seen fuel prices in SA rise to record levels, increasing by more than 40% over the past 12 months. Data released by the Central Energy Fund earlier this week suggested that July will bring another painful price hike that will see the price of petrol breach the R25/l mark. This after taking into account the temporary reduction in the fuel levy that the government first introduced in April to bring motorists and commuters some relief from soaring prices.

This R1.50/l reduction in the fuel levy will be adjusted to 75c/l in July before falling away in August, and will cost the government about R10.5bn. The bulk of this was to be funded by selling off some of SA’s strategic oil reserve, and the National Treasury is also banking on receiving more tax revenue from the windfall of high export commodity prices.

It would be almost impossible to argue against the government intervening in some way to lighten the burden of sharply higher fuel and food prices. But the money being spent to subsidise fuel is just more taxpayers’ money that is being used to support the fossil fuel industry, instead of the development of less carbon-intensive energy sources.

By intervening to limit fuel price increases the government has been doing the same things many other governments around the world have been doing during the unfolding energy crisis. At a time when the world should be pursuing radical reform in the energy sector, exactly the opposite is happening.

Rising energy consumption and a hike in fossil fuel use outpaced growth in renewables in 2021. The current crisis started emerging in 2021 when the rise in energy demand as countries exited their Covid-19 lockdowns coincided with a supply crunch that was worsened by the way in which the pandemic disrupted international supply chains. Already high energy prices soared further when Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to an unprecedented global energy crisis.

The rebound in economic activity in 2021 resulted in a 4% increase in global energy demand as well as record carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, according to the Renewables 2022 Global Status Report released this week by REN21, a global community of renewable energy stakeholders. It said the increase in global energy demand in 2021 contributed to the largest increase in global CO2 emissions (6%) in history.

Even more disappointing is that the share of renewables in global energy use stagnated in 2021, despite record additions to renewable power capacity, while the share of fossil fuels in total final energy consumption has remained almost the same since 2009. Renewables met just more than 12.6% of global final energy demand in 2020, up slightly from 10.6% in 2009.

The report highlights how fossil fuel subsidies have been the go-to choice to mitigate the effects of rising energy prices (such as we have seen with fuel price relief measures in SA), adding that despite renewed climate commitments governments have continued to heavily subsidise the production and consumption of fossil fuels, which highlighted “a worrying gap between renewable energy ambition and action”.

A record 314.5GW of new renewable power capacity has been added globally — about six times the amount of total installed capacity in SA. However, to meet global net-zero emissions by 2050 annual renewable power additions must almost triple to 825GW each year until 2050, and emissions need to reduce 45% by 2030.

Failing to do so means any hope of limiting global warming to below the target range of 1.5˚C (the line that should not be crossed to avoid catastrophic changes in climate and damage to ecosystems), or even 2˚C, all but evaporates. One way or another, ultimately the world will pay for fossil fuel price subsidies.

EDITORIAL: Mediclinic board is right to reject Remgro’s R38bn takeover bid

The offer is a penny-pinching 9% premium to the group’s closing price the day before the offer was made public
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Non-tariff barriers pose a growing challenge for SA farm exports

Producers cannot assume demand will meet increased supply as markets become harder to access
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA still has multitudes to vaccinate against Covid-19

Half of the adults in the country have not had a jab to ward off the coronavirus
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Gold Fields deal is encouraging and sobering for SA Inc

Local policymakers should note the miner’s expansion in countries with a lower risk profile
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Little sign of the urgency SA needs to break the siege by criminals

The government needs to improve policing and treat crime as a matter of urgency
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Deeply worrying that president has not answered crucial questions

Tax and forex matters need to be addressed to establish his legitimacy
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s economic pick-up is no cause for complacency

SA’s economy enjoyed a good start to the year, proving to be more resilient than expected in the first quarter, but that is no cause for complacency
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s bum in the butter
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Mediclinic board is right to reject ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
HILARY JOFFE: High-flying business rescue plan ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Huge fuel price hike in store for drivers in July

National

Gwede Mantashe suggests buying cheap, Russian crude oil

National

Fuel retailers dismiss deregulation as the answer to record-high prices

National

MJ SCHOEMAKER: Fuel price hikes will have far-reaching impact on supply chains

Opinion

How fuel prices are affecting used car buying behaviour

National

Godongwana eyes tapping oil reserves again to plug R4.5bn gap

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.