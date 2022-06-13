EDITORIAL: SA still has multitudes to vaccinate against Covid-19
Half of the adults in the country have not had a jab to ward off the coronavirus
Half of the adults living in SA have yet to get a coronavirus vaccine. Despite incentives, lotteries and high-profile weekend campaigns, the demand for shots has plummeted. Last week barely 44,000 jabs were administered, a fraction of the 1-million peak recorded in the last week of August 2021.
The case for getting inoculated has never been clearer, with a growing body of evidence demonstrating vaccines provide significant protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death...
