EDITORIAL: Ivermectin call a blow against flawed science
SA’s medicines regulator certainly took its time to scrap a controversial programme that permitted doctors and hospitals to import from countries that had approved the antiparasitic drug ivermectin for use in patients with Covid-19.
But the decision by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) earlier this week is most welcome. Sahpra also advised doctors to stop prescribing it to patients. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.