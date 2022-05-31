Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Non-profits show government what’s possible

Time and again SA non-profits show what is possible with pluck, skill and, of course, funding. As much as this might lead to the dinner table argument, usually met with affirming cheers, that they should simply replace government functionaries, now is the time for partnership not polarisation.

In the simplistic argument, non-profits are somehow inoculated against all the afflictions that plague the government and business. We have the sense to realise non-government organisations (NGOs) are no more a single-shot panacea for SA’s varied problems than, say, snug bilateral relations with China or a slight improvement to a ratings outlook. ..