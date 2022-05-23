EDITORIAL: Much to ponder in setting monetary policy
The Reserve Bank governor, rightly or wrongly, has set his sights on taming inflation
It certainly isn’t an easy time to be setting monetary policy, and as a result the risks of damaging mistakes are higher than usual.
On Thursday, governor Lesetja Kganyago and the rest of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) delivered a 50-basis-point hike in the repo rate, the largest in six years...
