Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Much to ponder in setting monetary policy

The Reserve Bank governor, rightly or wrongly, has set his sights on taming inflation

23 May 2022 - 05:00

It certainly isn’t an easy time to be setting monetary policy, and as a result the risks of damaging mistakes are higher than usual.

On Thursday, governor Lesetja Kganyago and the rest of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) delivered a 50-basis-point hike in the repo rate, the largest in six years...

