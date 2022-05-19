EDITORIAL: Moyo and Pityana sagas hold lessons for boards and unwanted CEOs
Former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo reached the end of the road this week when a full high court bench threw out the final attempt in his long legal battle with the group that suspended and then fired him (twice) in mid-2019.
This time, he asked the court to declare Old Mutual’s directors delinquent and in contempt of court. The court said no, just as it did in January when it dismissed his R250m case for damages against his former employer...
