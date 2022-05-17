Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Structural reforms gain momentum but need voomah

The government’s structural reform programme is progressing apace, at least according to Operation Vulindlela, which has issued an update on its progress.

Operation Vulindlela is a joint Treasury-presidency task team whose mission it is to get government departments and public entities to deliver the growth-boosting reforms the state has long promised. That is not easy given the resistance to some of the reforms, as well as the low levels of the competence needed to implement changes...