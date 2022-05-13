EDITORIAL: Anglo’s green hydrogen push is smarter than it looks
More and more countries are out to develop a hydrogen economy, for which much platinum may be needed
Anglo American notched up a new milestone in its not-so-popular bet on hydrogen-powered industrial vehicles.
Last week, the global mining heavyweight unveiled a hydrogen-battery hybrid mine haul truck, a development that demonstrates its commitment to play a leading role in the development of the hydrogen economy in a world that is rapidly pushing for lower-carbon transportation. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.