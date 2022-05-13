Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Anglo’s green hydrogen push is smarter than it looks More and more countries are out to develop a hydrogen economy, for which much platinum may be needed

Anglo American notched up a new milestone in its not-so-popular bet on hydrogen-powered industrial vehicles.

Last week, the global mining heavyweight unveiled a hydrogen-battery hybrid mine haul truck, a development that demonstrates its commitment to play a leading role in the development of the hydrogen economy in a world that is rapidly pushing for lower-carbon transportation. ..