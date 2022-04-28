Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Macron win a victory for Europe France’s president pledges to mend sharp division in French society and promises to be ‘president for all of us’

European countries sighed with relief when the centrist-liberal Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election on Sunday, once again defeating the far-right Marine Le Pen.

Europe and Nato need to be strong and united in their defence of Ukraine against Russia’s brutal invasion and in dealing with the economic effects of the invasion on food, gas and oil prices...