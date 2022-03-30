EDITORIAL: Withdrawals from pension funds is a thorny issue
Retirement industry and unions are at odds over a feasible way to let workers access savings
The labour movement has the expectation that retirement reform will ensure that workers will in the near future get access to some of their retirement savings.
However, labour’s expectations of immediate access do not align with what the retirement industry believes is doable in terms of its own liquidity. Most of the trillions of rand it has as assets is invested...
