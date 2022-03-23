EDITORIAL: Bank’s shift on growth needs a moderate rates response
When the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee last decided on interest rates, it was four weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended the outlook for global inflation and economic growth.
Already, governor Lesetja Kganyago was warning that the outlook had worsened somewhat and that SA’s economic recovery would likely slow down and be subject to “various risks”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.