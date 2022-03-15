Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Give serious thought to the World Bank’s recommendations on inequality and policy failures If SA and its neighbours do not address these, the region risks falling further behind the rest of the world

A World Bank report last week on SA and its Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) neighbours paints a sobering picture of a region which has the world’s highest rate of inequality.

But it is by no means a simplistic picture that many might expect, of executives earning too much and workers earning too little, or of race and apartheid history being the key drivers...