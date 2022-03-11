EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s slow two-step choosing the chief justice is a deft move
In a deft two-step President Cyril Ramaphosa has made Raymond Zondo the chief justice and will make Mandisa Maya second-in-command of SA’s judiciary.
At best the hiring will bring stability to the office of the chief justice and shake all branches of the judicial tree. Ramaphosa’s pairing means the courts will be led by jurists with distinct styles; Zondo is a traditionalist, Maya a visionary...
