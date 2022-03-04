Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: SA in danger of being grey-listed for terror financing

Alarms raised by the global money-laundering and terrorist-financing watchdog about the gaping weaknesses in SA’s system of combating these activities were substantiated this week. Four alleged SA-based, Islamic extremist organisers were sanctioned by the US for financially facilitating terrorist activities in the continent from this country.

It is an indictment of our law-enforcement agencies that it was left to the US to identify and sanction the four rather than this being done here. The US treasury department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the four as financial facilitators of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) and Isis-Mozambique (Isis-M), both groups regarded by the US as terrorist organisations...