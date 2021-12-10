Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Jab refusers are holding back the economy As support for workplace vaccine mandates grows, insurers’ pricing policies can boost the take-up

For some of us it is difficult to feel sympathy for unvaccinated people falling sick, ending up in hospitals and taking up intensive care unit beds that could have been occupied by those suffering hard-to-control diseases such as cancer or stroke.

Vaccines are free, widely available and have gone through a rigorous, transparent testing process to identify any common side effects or safety concerns. Millions of South Africans have been vaccinated since May, and scientific studies have shown time and again that the jabs against Covid-19 are safe and effective at preventing serious disease that could overwhelm our hospitals, or death. ..