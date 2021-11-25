Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Government must get bold about restricting access to the unvaccinated

Compared with the horrors that came when the Delta variant of Covid-19 was wreaking havoc in SA in mid-2021, the year is ending on a relatively quiet note. But complacency may hurt the country later.

Headlines in Europe show that the battle against Covid-19 is far from being won. Austria has imposed a severe lockdown and opted for the nuclear option of mandatory vaccination for all citizens starting in February 2022, underlining a broader upward trend across the continent...