Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Post-election horse-trading doesn’t auger well for functioning local governments Herman Mashaba and the EFF at forefront of haggling for political posts after the local elections

It seems like some people have a strange idea of what constitutes democracy and the will of the people.

This is something that has become clear in the haggling and horse-trading after the local elections, with leaders making unrealistic and even outrageous demands that don’t match what they achieved in the ballot box. And sometimes they got their way, something that can only further erode faith in the process after voters showed what they thought of the major parties by staying at home in record numbers on November 1. ..