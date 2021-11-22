EDITORIAL: Post-election horse-trading doesn’t auger well for functioning local governments
Herman Mashaba and the EFF at forefront of haggling for political posts after the local elections
It seems like some people have a strange idea of what constitutes democracy and the will of the people.
This is something that has become clear in the haggling and horse-trading after the local elections, with leaders making unrealistic and even outrageous demands that don’t match what they achieved in the ballot box. And sometimes they got their way, something that can only further erode faith in the process after voters showed what they thought of the major parties by staying at home in record numbers on November 1. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.