EDITORIAL: To and fro over e-tolls not doing much to lure investors
Contrary to what the critics say, toll roads may ultimately benefit the poor more than the rich, because of their positive economic effects
If the government wants to attract private-sector investment into infrastructure, it had better think very carefully about undermining the principle of user charges.
That in effect is what it is doing with the endless to and fro over e-tolls. And election season populism is not helping to resolve an issue which has long been a political football instead of the subject of a rational debate about how best to fund the infrastructure that SA needs...
