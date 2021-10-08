EDITORIAL: Coalitions are a bad deal for everyone
This form of government at municipal level is vulnerable to falling apart, to the detriment of citizens
SA is set for more unstable and volatile local governments if the election results usher in more coalitions, as appears likely.
The track record of coalitions at local government level over the past five years has not been covered in glory. One just needs to think of the tumult in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane to see what could be in store...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.