Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Coalitions are a bad deal for everyone This form of government at municipal level is vulnerable to falling apart, to the detriment of citizens

SA is set for more unstable and volatile local governments if the election results usher in more coalitions, as appears likely.

The track record of coalitions at local government level over the past five years has not been covered in glory. One just needs to think of the tumult in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane to see what could be in store...