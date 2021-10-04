Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Start-up act would help kick-start job creation

It is no secret that one of the core pieces of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic growth plan regards technology. So big is this agenda that a fourth industrial revolution commission, consisting of business and technology leaders such as Telkom’s Sipho Maseko, was formed in 2019 to formulate policy ideas for SA to participate in the global tech boom.

The pandemic of the following year is likely to have halted much of this work but also emphasised the vital role technology plays in the economy. ..