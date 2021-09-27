EDITORIAL: Busy time for central bank watchers
Analysts question wisdom of UK policymakers
Is the central bank asleep at the wheel? That was a question from a big newspaper after last week’s interest-rate decision. And the reference was not to the SA Reserve Bank, which has kept the repo rate unchanged at 3.5%, as forecast by economists.
During the global financial crisis over a decade ago the Bank of England came in for criticism for tolerating inflation that was more than double its target. The European Central Bank also got stick, for the opposite. For a decade, it never looked as if it was going to get the eurozone rate up to its then target of “below but close to 2%”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.