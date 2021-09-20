Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Unions should back vaccine mandate No government or employer should force workers to receive a shot, except amid a public health emergency

“The law actually compels us to do everything possible to protect our employees from harm and ensure a safe workplace”. These are the words of Adrian Gore, founder and CEO of Discovery, shortly after his company said it would introduce mandatory vaccinations for its SA staff from the beginning of 2022.

One would think labour movements such as Cosatu and Solidarity would rally behind Gore and other employers contemplating following in Discovery’s footsteps. Alas, both issued statements slamming the idea with Cosatu’s parliamentary spokesperson Matthew Parks saying the employers have no rights to impose whatever virtuous ideas they have on the workers...