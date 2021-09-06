EDITORIAL: Absence of a taper tantrum bodes well for SA
An investor might be tempted to ask what kind of tantrum this is supposed to be.
It’s been more than a week since Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell disclosed in his Jackson Hole speech that he was one of the policymakers who believed that the US central bank should start tapering its $120bn-a-month asset purchase programme later in 2021...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.