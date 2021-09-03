Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Wisdom prevails on social reform policy paper Nedlac is the forum in which such policies are thrashed out and this is the place where the green paper should have been submitted

There was a palpable sigh of relief this week when social development minister Lindiwe Zulu withdrew her department’s green paper on comprehensive social security and retirement reform. Wisdom had prevailed. There was an ominous indication from the department, however, that the paper would be released again after certain matters had been “clarified”.

One hopes that a ping-pong approach to policymaking is not the order of the day — releasing a half-baked policy that does not have cabinet approval into the public arena for consultation for less than two weeks, withdrawing it to “clarify” issues raised and then releasing an inadequate document once again...