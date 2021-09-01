EDITORIAL: Vaccine options have to include a form of passporting
But discriminating against people who don’t have a reasonable opportunity to get a shot would not pass the test of fairness
“It’s about citizenship,” French President Emmanuel Macron said as he defied opponents of so-called Covid-19 vaccine passports needed to visit public spaces such as bars and museums.
Critics charged that the scheme, which has been extended to employees of venues that deal with members of the public, violated sacred values of liberté and égalité in the national motto. Macron's defence, focused on fraternité. ..
