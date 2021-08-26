EDITORIAL: Production is the silver bullet amid calls for a basic income grant
Expansion of social welfare is being pushed to counter joblessness, but with no regard for funding
26 August 2021 - 05:06
The tragedy of unemployment in SA continues, with the country topping the wrong charts.
With the jobless rate rising to 34.4% in the second quarter, Bloomberg reported that SA has the highest rate of the 82 countries it tracks...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.