Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Standard Bank boldly goes into a futuristic digital mall CEO Sim Tshabalala is shifting the business to include complementary products and services

“We don’t want to be the shop, we want to be the mall.” So said CEO Sim Tshabalala as he unveiled a new growth blueprint for Standard Bank that rolls the dice on its digital future.

Tshabalala is radically overhauling the business model of Africa’s biggest bank by assets, shifting it from a provider of basic financial services and products to a platform for other products and services that complement its own. ..