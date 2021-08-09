Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Reshuffle is more about the ANC than SA There was an opportunity for Cyril Ramaphosa to put the country first but he failed to grab it

It might be unreasonable to complain about the inspiring choices that emerged in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to reorganise his cabinet late last week.

After all, many a commentator, some on the pages of Business Day, had bemoaned not just the weakness of the existing cabinet but also that of would-be replacements. To get a sense of that one just has to look at parliament and the members the ruling ANC has chosen to head up important committees...