WATCH: The devastating impact of riots on SA’s economy
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the economic and political effect of riots on SA in this special edition of Editing Allowed
16 July 2021 - 09:26
The effect of the riots, looting and political unrest over the past six days on SA is bound to last for months, even years.
In this special edition of Editing Allowed, Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe speaks to Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi and Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda about the political and economic scenarios for South Africans in the wake of the devastating riots and plundering.
