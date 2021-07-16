Opinion / Editorials

Editing Allowed

WATCH: The devastating impact of riots on SA’s economy

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the economic and political effect of riots on SA in this special edition of Editing Allowed

16 July 2021 - 09:26 Business Day TV
Members of the SANDF patrol through a looted mall In Alexandra, Johannesburg, on July 13 2021.Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Members of the SANDF patrol through a looted mall In Alexandra, Johannesburg, on July 13 2021.Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The effect of the riots, looting and political unrest over the past six days on SA is bound to last for months, even years.

In this special edition of Editing Allowed, Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe speaks to Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi and Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda about the political and economic scenarios for South Africans in the wake of the devastating riots and plundering.

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the economic and political effect of riots on SA in this special edition of Editing Allowed

WATCH: Lockdown and riots weigh on retailers

Anchor Capital investment analyst Casey Delport talks about the retail sales data for May
Companies
23 hours ago

WATCH: Who or what is behind the riots?

Michael Avery and his panel go behind the scenes of SA’s violent unrest
Politics
19 hours ago

SA faces food shortage after rampage

Riots have cost retailers R5bn, while logistics companies have lost R300m in the carnage
National
1 day ago

Economic sabotage behind public violence and looting, says Cele

Riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a ‘smokescreen’ for sabotage and not just a spontaneous response to Zuma’s imprisonment
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Violence exposes a weak state with illusionary power

The state has shown itself incapable of its basic function of protecting life and property
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: State of emergency is too much — ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: A land unto itself
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS THURMAN: When the dam breaks, who can stay ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
More important than the rule of law: the rule of ...
Opinion
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Standard Bank partly to blame ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

WATCH: Busa calls for 24-hour curfew

Politics

WATCH: How the riots and looting affected the rand

Markets

Busa bemoans government’s ‘inadequate response’ to riots

National

Government must make security of staff, factories and trucks a priority, warns ...

National

We will come back stronger, Massmart CEO tells staff

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.