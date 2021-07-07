EDITORIAL: Pandemic cries out for permanent health minister
Candidate with a medical background is needed to be able to get to grips with the nitty-gritty of the response
07 July 2021 - 05:00
SA needs a permanent health minister now to lead the country through its worst health crisis in a century.
To have an acting minister when the country is in the midst of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which by all appearances is set to be worse than the previous two waves, and when the vaccination rate is lagging far behind other countries at a similar level of development is just not good enough...
