EDITORIAL: Ethanol regulatory framework would sweeten SA's fortunes

After more than 16 years in the making, it has become almost boring to talk about the SA biofuel industry, but it’s potential to help the country play a bigger role in the global fight against climate change, especially if it uses feedstock from sugar cane, faces few questions.

It was first proposed to the cabinet in 2005 by the energy department, leading to the creation of an interdepartmental task team to draft the country’s biofuels industrial strategy, which was approved towards the end of 2007. ..