EDITORIAL: AU must back the US on silencing the guns in Ethiopia
31 May 2021 - 05:00
After months of high-level diplomatic talks to end a deadly conflict in Ethiopia, the US’s patience ran out a week ago when it hit several people accused of responsibility for the ongoing fighting with visa travel restrictions.
“The time for action from the international community is now,” secretary of state Antony Blinken said. “The parties to the conflict in Tigray have taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities or pursue a peaceful resolution of the political crisis.”..
