EDITORIAL: Eskom coal supply contract the pragmatic option

Eskom took its time to agree to a new, amended coal supply agreement for its Duvha power station. In the end, the amended deal with Seriti Resources, an acquisitive mining house with ambitions to become a black-owned SA mining champion, is sensible, judging by what has been publicly disclosed.

Seriti, which has been scooping up coal mines from international companies under pressure from insurers, lenders and environmental campaigners to show their commitment to combating climate change, emerged as the winning bidder in 2019 after Australia’s South32 put it on the chopping block. ..