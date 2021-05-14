Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: In a liquidation, Steinhoff won’t be calling the shots Former Tekkie Town owners want a more just settlement than they and others have been offered

The former owners of Tekkie Town have thrown the proverbial cat among the pigeons with Wednesday’s news that they have applied for the liquidation of Steinhoff.

In hindsight, this type of action should have been expected from any one of a number of parties as the company attempted to push through its global settlement through multiple jurisdictions and various claimants...